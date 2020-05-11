Idaho Power announces updated plan to open campgrounds and additional boat ramps

“The more people we have in those areas, the more likely it is that someone will need help or will interact with our employees there,” said Fred Noland, Recreation Supervisor for Idaho Power. “Our main goal is to ensure that all employees, especially people who work 24/7 to keep the lights on, can remain healthy and keep doing their jobs.”

The company urges visitors to follow social distancing guidelines, especially when using common spaces such docks and picnic areas. Portable restrooms will be available.

Campground restrooms, showers and fish cleaning stations will remain closed until further notice.

“We are still in very uncertain territory, and we will continue looking to the governors and public health officials for guidance as we move forward,” Noland said.

Idaho Power’s recreation staff has received additional training and protective equipment to enable them to work with visitors as safely as possible, but the company continues to urge visitors to practice proper social distancing.