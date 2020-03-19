Idaho parks open, Idaho Power facilities and campgrounds closed

The company is taking a wait-and-see approach to potential closures beyond April 16, Bowlin said. Campers can make reservations for dates after April 16. If the closure is extended beyond that date, those reservations will be refunded in full.

This action is based on guidance from the Idaho Power medical director and the company’s internal emergency management team, and federal and state health authorities, Bowlin said. It is designed to protect employees, customers and the communities served while keeping energy reliable and safe. Idaho Power encourages anyone planning to visit one of the parks to follow the latest guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov on limiting the size of gatherings and taking other precautions to limit the spread of infectious disease.