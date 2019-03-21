BOISE — The Final Environmental Impact Statement for the Sawtooth and Boise National Forests Invasive Species Project is now available. The proposal is to treat invasive plants on infested areas within the administrative boundaries of the Sawtooth, Hemingway-Boulders and Cecil D. Andrus/White Clouds wilderness areas and ranger stations — excluding the Frank Church/River of No Return Wilderness Area.
Sawtooth Forest Supervisor Jim DeMaagd and Boise Forest Supervisor Cecilia Seesholtz will issue decisions on this project. The final EIS, draft record of decision and legal notice of opportunity to object are available for review at the Sawtooth Forest supervisor’s office in Jerome, the Boise Forest supervisor’s office in Boise and at fs.usda.gov/project/?project=47151.
A written objection, including attachments, must be postmarked or received within 45 days after the date that notice of this draft decision is published in the Times-News, the newspaper of record for this project. The legal notice will be published to the project web page named above within four calendar days of publication. Those wishing to object to this project should not rely upon dates or time frame information provided by any other source.
It is the responsibility of objectors to ensure their objections are received within 45 days in one of the following ways:
- Call 801-625-5605.
- Fax to 801-625-5277 to the attention of Objection: Sawtooth Invasive Species.
- Go to objections-intermtn-regional-office@fs.fed.us with subject: Sawtooth Invasive Species in common formats — .docx, .rtf, .pdf, or .txt.
- Mail to USDA Forest Service, Intermountain Region, attn: Objection Reviewing Officer, 324 25th St., Ogden, Utah 84401.
- Hand-deliver from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.
