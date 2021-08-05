Idaho Mountain Festival is back. After pandemic hiatus, climbers to congregate once again to Castle Rocks State Park

ALMO — As the craze of people getting outside in 2020 continues in 2021, organizers for the Idaho Mountain Festival are following suit, bringing back the event to Castle Rocks State Park and City of Rocks National Reserve in August.
Climbers can anticipate a similar format to the festival held in 2019, but with COVID protocols in place ensuring as safe an experience as possible.
“We take the threat of COVID-19 very seriously. There will be COVID precautions taken during the festival,” the festival’s website said. “”We ask that you get vaccinated as soon as you can to protect yourself and others from contracting this dangerous disease.”
Event director Sven Taow said in an interview with the Times-News in 2019, “The Idaho Mountain Festival is a gathering of climbers, trail runners and mountain bikers.
We gather here at Castle Rocks State Park, next to City of Rocks National Reserve, for a three-day festival, which includes games, events, live music and clinics.”
The two parks boast the highest concentration of climbing routes in southern Idaho. In City of Rocks, Bath Rock alone has 28 named routes, according to mountainproject.com.
Not only does each park provide ample climbing routes, bouldering routes also decorate the high desert landscape.
“In City of Rocks and Castle Rocks, there is every type of climbing,” Taow said. “There’s trad, a lot of bouldering and a lot of sport climbing. There is also a lot of multi-pitch sport and multi-pitch trad, so it runs the gamut.”
After campers set up tents on Thursday afternoon, a moonlight-bouldering session behind Castle Rock opens the weekend’s activities.
Tennessee folk band The Arcadian Wild returns to play music Friday night in the grassy area near tent city.
Headline sponsors Sawtooth Mountain Guides will offer climbing clinics both Friday and Saturday, and Yeti will host a sponsored pulled pork dinner Friday night.
Attraction sponsors Petzl will host a Castle Rocks Easter egg hunt, “belaytionship” competition, and rodeo clipping competition, and Blue Ice will host a newly built “Table-ing” table competition.
The objective of table-ing is to climb under the table and back to the top, doing a full 360 around the table, without touching the ground.
The festivities are based at the picnic pavilion with all the festival vendors and meals stationed there too.
Registration is open until the day before the festival starts unless the event sells out in advance.
The Idaho Mountain Festival starts at 5 p.m. on Aug. 19, and ends at 12 p.m. on Aug. 22.
For more more information and registration to the IMF visit idahomountainfestival.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/idmtnfest