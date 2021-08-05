Idaho Mountain Festival is back. After pandemic hiatus, climbers to congregate once again to Castle Rocks State Park

Idaho Mountain Festival 2021

The eight annual Idaho Mountain Festival is coming to Castle Rocks State Park and City of Rocks National Preserve at 5 p.m. Aug. 19 to noon Aug. 22, 2021. Here is a list of things to know:

Registration is $95 per person and tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/idaho-mountain-festival-2021-an-all-inclusive-climbing-festival-tickets-83575724241.

Festival activities include gear demos, fun run, sponsored meals, large raffle of swag, off-the-rock workshops and clinics and bouldering and climbing.

Dogs are welcome as long as they are leashed and messes picked up after.

Tent camping only for the festival.

Alcohol is legal but all state regulations must be followed with its consumption.

The festival will be held at Castle Rocks State Park, 748 E Castle Rock Rd., Almo, ID 83312