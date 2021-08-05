 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Idaho Mountain Festival is back. After pandemic hiatus, climbers to congregate once again to Castle Rocks State Park
0 comments
alert top story

Idaho Mountain Festival is back. After pandemic hiatus, climbers to congregate once again to Castle Rocks State Park

{{featured_button_text}}
8th Annual Idaho Mountain Festival

This 40 second exposure shows climbers scaling a bouldering route under the full moon in the Backyard Boulders of Castle Rocks State Park Aug. 15, 2019, near Almo. Over 300 climbers converged in the state park to attend the 7th annual Idaho Mountain Festival for three nights of camping and climbing.

 JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS-FILE

ALMO — As the craze of people getting outside in 2020 continues in 2021, organizers for the Idaho Mountain Festival are following suit, bringing back the event to Castle Rocks State Park and City of Rocks National Reserve in August.

Climbers can anticipate a similar format to the festival held in 2019, but with COVID protocols in place ensuring as safe an experience as possible.

“We take the threat of COVID-19 very seriously. There will be COVID precautions taken during the festival,” the festival’s website said. “”We ask that you get vaccinated as soon as you can to protect yourself and others from contracting this dangerous disease.”

Event director Sven Taow said in an interview with the Times-News in 2019, “The Idaho Mountain Festival is a gathering of climbers, trail runners and mountain bikers.

We gather here at Castle Rocks State Park, next to City of Rocks National Reserve, for a three-day festival, which includes games, events, live music and clinics.”

The two parks boast the highest concentration of climbing routes in southern Idaho. In City of Rocks, Bath Rock alone has 28 named routes, according to mountainproject.com.

Not only does each park provide ample climbing routes, bouldering routes also decorate the high desert landscape.

“In City of Rocks and Castle Rocks, there is every type of climbing,” Taow said. “There’s trad, a lot of bouldering and a lot of sport climbing. There is also a lot of multi-pitch sport and multi-pitch trad, so it runs the gamut.”

After campers set up tents on Thursday afternoon, a moonlight-bouldering session behind Castle Rock opens the weekend’s activities.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tennessee folk band The Arcadian Wild returns to play music Friday night in the grassy area near tent city.

Idaho Mountain Festival

Tennessee band Arcadian Wild performs at the seventh annual Idaho Mountain Festival Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Castle Rocks State Park near Almo.

Headline sponsors Sawtooth Mountain Guides will offer climbing clinics both Friday and Saturday, and Yeti will host a sponsored pulled pork dinner Friday night.

Attraction sponsors Petzl will host a Castle Rocks Easter egg hunt, “belaytionship” competition, and rodeo clipping competition, and Blue Ice will host a newly built “Table-ing” table competition.

The objective of table-ing is to climb under the table and back to the top, doing a full 360 around the table, without touching the ground.

8th Annual Idaho Mountain Festival

Megan Dempsey tests her skills on the Table-ing feature during a competition at the 7th annual Idaho Mountain Festival Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Castle Rocks State Park near Almo.

The festivities are based at the picnic pavilion with all the festival vendors and meals stationed there too.

Registration is open until the day before the festival starts unless the event sells out in advance.

The Idaho Mountain Festival starts at 5 p.m. on Aug. 19, and ends at 12 p.m. on Aug. 22.

For more more information and registration to the IMF visit idahomountainfestival.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/idmtnfest

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bobcats abound in Idaho
Outdoors

Bobcats abound in Idaho

One of the greatest things about living in Idaho is the wide range of wildlife that can be seen at any time when you take a step outside your front door, including bobcats.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News