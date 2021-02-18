Idaho, Montana set to virtually host International Fly Fishing Film Festival

KETCHUM — The International Fly Fishing Film Festival, coming virtually to all of Idaho and Montana beginning Wednesday, features 11 films, 6- to 16-minutes in length, from all corners of the globe showcasing the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing.

Admission to the Idaho and Montana International Fly Fishing Film Festival is $15 and may be accessed at watch.eventive.org/if4us/play/6019861b47cac5005b0cd57f. Viewers may log on to the site anytime within 48 hours of the showing at 7 p.m.

Once logged in, access to the film will be granted for seven days. In addition to the films, there will be fly-fishing product giveaways and other promotions at the event.

One attendee will be selected to win the 2021 Grand Prize drawing consisting of fly-fishing gear provided by International Fly Fishing Film Festival sponsors and valued at thousands of dollars.

Among the films to be screened are:

• "Turbo Giants," by InTents Media: An adventure to the Seychelles off the coast of Africa in search of exceptionally large giant trevally.