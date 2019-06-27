BOISE — The Idaho migratory game bird hunting brochure for the 2019-20 seasons is now available on Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s website. This brochure contains seasons and rules information for waterfowl —ducks and geese — as well as doves, crows and sandhill cranes.
The 2019-20 brochure will be available in print at license vendors and Fish and Game offices by early August.
To see the brochure, go to idfg.idaho.gov/rules/migratory.
