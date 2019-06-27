{{featured_button_text}}
Migratory birds

Migratory birds brochure.

 COURTESY OF THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME

BOISE — The Idaho migratory game bird hunting brochure for the 2019-20 seasons is now available on Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s website. This brochure contains seasons and rules information for waterfowl —ducks and geese — as well as doves, crows and sandhill cranes.

The 2019-20 brochure will be available in print at license vendors and Fish and Game offices by early August.

To see the brochure, go to idfg.idaho.gov/rules/migratory.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments