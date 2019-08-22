BOISE — The hot summer season is definitely here. Weather conditions throughout Idaho have left rangelands and forests with extremely dry vegetation.
Hunters are reminded that the Idaho Department of Fish and Game provides important fire information to help you keep up to date on current fire locations and acreage burned, especially in those game management units where hunts might be impacted by fires.
There are two ways that hunters can easily find out where significant fires are located and their suppression status using the Fish and Game website at idfg.idaho.gov.
Using the Idaho Hunt Planner which can be found under the
Hunting header, look on the left side of the web page, select Map Center, then select Turn Layers On/Off and click on Wildfire & Closure Related Layers. Once selected, zoom in to see all active fires highlighted in the respective game management unit. Additional fire information can also be found at the website that has up-to-date fire information. Under the Hunting header, select Fire Info in Idaho. Hunters can find a wealth of information on this page that will help in planning a hunt that may be in a significant wildfire situation.
Be safe and prepared for any situation when planning your next hunting adventure. For more information, call the Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359 or any other Fish and Game office. To locate one, go to idfg.idaho.gov/offices.
