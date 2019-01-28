LEWISTON (AP) — An early forecast by Idaho fisheries managers suggests a poor outlook for the upcoming chinook salmon season.
The Lewiston Tribune reports a group of federal, state and tribal fisheries managers predicts just over 48,000 spring chinook will return to the mouth of the Snake River.
Last year’s forecast had expected a return of 107,400 chinook, but just 67,595 showed up.
This year’s forecast by the Technical Advisory Committee includes a predicted return of 8,200 wild spring chinook and just fewer than 40,000 hatchery fish.
Joe DuPont with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game says he expects the return of about 9,800 hatchery chinook bound for hatcheries on the Clearwater River. He says more than half of those will be needed for hatchery spawning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.