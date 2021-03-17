Idaho Fish and Game may lift cougar hunt limits. Some hunters call it ‘war’ on cats

Hound hunters have led the pushback. The Southwest Idaho-based Idaho Houndsmen Association put out a call to action on its Facebook page last month, urging members to leave public comments with Fish and Game to oppose the quota removals.

Like Muckerman, other members of the East Idaho Houndsman Association have been outspoken with their concerns. Jesse Vanleuven, president, said most of his members oppose the changes.

“We’re predator hunters. It’s what we do, but at the same time we don’t want to see them all get shot out,” Vanleuven said in a phone interview. “We want to keep the sport alive, and we want to see that for the next generations. That’s what we’re fighting for.”

During a Fish and Game Q&A last month, Oelrich said data from across the state shows fairly comparable female mountain lion harvests in hunting units across the state regardless of quotas.

Oelrich did not return Statesman requests for comment. In an email, Fish and Game spokesperson Roger Phillips said that in many of the hunt units where the proposals would remove quotas, the limits have not been reached for many years.