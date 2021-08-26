Idaho Fish and Game conservation officer awarded Idaho Medal of Honor

BOISE — Idaho Department of Fish and Game Senior Conservation Officer Randy Martinez was among ten Idaho first responders awarded the Idaho Medal Of Honor during a ceremony on Aug. 18 in Boise.

The medal is the state’s highest honor for bravery and exceptional courage. It is awarded to first responders, including law enforcement officers, firefighters, or EMS providers, who perform exceptional, meritorious conduct in the line of duty in a situation that may have resulted in death or serious injury.

Officer Martinez, whose patrol district encompasses the New Meadows/Council areas, received the award for his conduct on March 29, 2020. While off duty and busy unloading construction materials at a friend’s house, Martinez heard gunshots and witnessed Adams County Sheriff’s deputies pinned under fire from a suspect at a New Meadows residence across from his location.

Armed with his service handgun and no other protective gear, Martinez approached the scene. Seeing the armed suspect advancing on the deputies, he engaged the suspect with gunfire, resulting in the suspect ceasing his shooting attack on the deputies and allowing them to move to protective cover.