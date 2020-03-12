Idaho Fish and Game Commission to meet March 19-20

You have free articles remaining.
The meeting will resume in Nampa at 8 a.m. on March 20 at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Southwest Regional Office, 15950 N. Gate Blvd. Public comments will not be taken during this portion of the meeting.
See the full agenda and details for action items.
Agenda action items include the following:
- Season setting for spring Chinook
- Adoption of the draft 2020-25 Moose Management Plan
- Consideration of a proposal that could add a waiting period to buy a capped elk zone tags if a hunter applies for an elk controlled hunt
- Update and consideration for approval for land transactions
Non-action items include:
- Legislative and rule-making updates
- Information about an alternative to Second Controlled Hunt Draw
- Deer and elk status update
- Sage-grouse harvest management proposal
- Update about hunter congestion/hunter survey
- And more
Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director's Office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 800-368-6185 (TDD).