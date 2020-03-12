Idaho Fish and Game Commission to meet March 19-20

The meeting will resume in Nampa at 8 a.m. on March 20 at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Southwest Regional Office, 15950 N. Gate Blvd. Public comments will not be taken during this portion of the meeting.

See the full agenda and details for action items.

Agenda action items include the following:

Season setting for spring Chinook

Adoption of the draft 2020-25 Moose Management Plan

Consideration of a proposal that could add a waiting period to buy a capped elk zone tags if a hunter applies for an elk controlled hunt

Update and consideration for approval for land transactions

Non-action items include:

Legislative and rule-making updates

Information about an alternative to Second Controlled Hunt Draw

Deer and elk status update

Sage-grouse harvest management proposal

Update about hunter congestion/hunter survey

And more

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director's Office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 800-368-6185 (TDD).