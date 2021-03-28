Idaho family wants airstrip in Sawtooths. Neighbors call it ‘plaything for the wealthy’

STANLEY — An Idaho family’s application for a private airstrip south of Stanley has raised concern from neighbors who say flights will ruin the peaceful area within the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. They also worry that approval of the airstrip, which appears to already have been constructed and in use, will set a bad precedent for other private landowners.

On Feb. 16, Michael and Amanda Boren filed with Custer County Planning and Zoning for a conditional use permit, asking the county to formally recognize a runway on their property as a desginated airstrip. The Borens’ land, known as Hell Roaring Ranch, is about 15 miles south of Stanley and, like the rest of the Sawtooth Valley, is nestled within the bounds of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.

Neighbors say the Borens have already built an airstrip and hangars without approval from Custer County Planning and Zoning. Both developments require a conditional use permit for construction, according to county zoning codes.

“The problem is the fact that you’re going after a conditional use permit when the project’s already been developed without any approval from Planning and Zoning,” Stewart Wilder, a neighbor who leads the board of the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Society, told the Statesman in a phone interview.