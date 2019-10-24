BOISE — The Idaho Conservation League has announced Emerald LaFortune as its new campaign outreach assistant for salmon and steelhead recovery. She is responsible for grassroots efforts to organize, empower and mobilize supporters to take action in bringing back Idaho’s wild steelhead and salmon in ecologically significant, harvestable and sustainable numbers.
Born and raised in Idaho, LaFortune is a steelhead angler and has been an active whitewater and fly-fishing guide on the Middle Fork, Main and Lower Salmon River as well as the Hells Canyon section of the Snake River. She is the outgoing executive director of the Redside Foundation, a nonprofit that supports the health and strength of Idaho’s guiding community — which she has led since 2016.
LaFortune holds environmental studies and nonprofit administration degrees from the University of Montana. In addition to her nonprofit and guiding experience, she has a background in freelance writing, media management and community organization.
LaFortune will travel across the state — working remotely from Salmon where she lives with her partner and dog. She also serves on the board of Salmon Valley Stewardship.
ICL is working to save Idaho’s salmon and steelhead. Idaho’s iconic fish populations are spiraling toward extinction despite the hard work of many local communities. If Idaho loses salmon and steelhead, not only will these species perish but an integral part of Idaho’s history, culture, economy and outdoors life will also disappear. Bold action is needed now to develop solutions.
