Idaho boater safety class offered in Burley

BURLEY — The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and Idaho Water Sports are teaming up to offer a free boater safety class.

Cassia County Sheriff’s Office Staff Sgt. Shannon Taylor said the class will all be indoors and include lectures and videos, covering basic boating nomenclature, boating skills such as trailering, loading a boat, and maneuvering a boat. There is a large section pertaining to Idaho laws on boating and required equipment and the class will cover navigation rules on federal waterways. There is a section on water rescue, safety on the water, and emergencies.

She also noted the class has a written test at the end. All students who successfully complete the class will receive a laminated boater safety card that provides proof of completion of a boater safety course.

“The class is for anyone who operates or wants to learn to operate a boat. I get families that come take the class. Ages range from teenage to older adults,” Taylor said.

The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation sponsors the classes and provides the class materials, the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office provides the instructors and facilities, and Idaho Water Sports sponsors the classes and helps with advertising, and gives a $50 gift certificate to their stores for all students.