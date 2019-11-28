MCCALL — Ski and snowboard season has officially begun in Idaho.
Bogus Basin near Boise was the first Idaho resort to open terrain thanks to snowmaking. It opened a pre-season terrain park near the bottom of the Deerpoint Express chairlift terminal for Fridays through Sundays Nov. 8.
The terrain park can be accessed by the Explorer surface lift and offers a series of features for beginner to advanced freestyle skiers and boarders. Terrain park tickets cost $15. The resort expects to begin chairlift service Dec. 7. Visit bogusbasin.org for more details.
Meanwhile, three more Ski Idaho resorts — Grand Targhee, Sun Valley, and Schweitzer Mountain — are opening this week.
Grand Targhee will begin daily operations tomorrow, Nov. 27, opening two of its five chairlifts. Warmer temperatures and dry conditions prevented the resort's scheduled opening Nov. 22, but the last few days have brought snow and favorable snowmaking temperatures to the area.
The resort will open its Shoshone and Papoose lifts with access to the Little Big Horn trail. Lift tickets will cost only $10 until more lifts and terrain open up. Visit grandtarghee.com for more details.
Just across the border in Alta, Wyo., Grand Targhee affiliates with the Idaho Ski Areas Association because the resort is only accessible via Driggs, Idaho.
Sun Valley will begin daily operations Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28. Five of Bald Mountain's dozen lifts will be turning, including River Run, Lookout Express, Christmas, the Roundhouse Express Gondola, and the Kinderspielplatz.
The resort will open at least 10 trails, and more runs might be added depending on weather and snow conditions. Adult lift tickets currently cost $86 on weekdays and $87 on weekends through Dec. 13.
Meanwhile, Dollar Mountain will open Dec. 13. Visit sunvalley.com for more details.
Pomerelle Mountain Resort, a southern Idaho resort near Albion announced it is opening for weekends beginning Friday. Beyond this weekend, Pomerelle will open Saturdays and Sundays until Dec. 21, when it begins daily operations. Visit pomerelle.com for more details.
Schweitzer Mountain will begin daily operations this Friday Nov. 29 — also with limited terrain and services like the other resorts. At this time only the Basin Express Quad will open, servicing one groomed run — Midway. Full-day adult lift tickets will cost $45 until more lifts and terrain are open. Visit schweitzer.com for more details.
Founded in 1982, the Idaho Ski Areas Association, a.k.a. Ski Idaho, is a nonprofit association representing 18 family friendly alpine ski resorts. Boasting 28,000 vertical feet of terrain spanning more than 20,000 acres, Idaho is the birthplace of lift-assisted skiing, home to America's first destination ski resort, and often considered the soul of skiing. Ski Idaho resorts offer trails and backcountry for skiers and snowboarders of all ages and skill levels, breathtaking views, hundreds of inches of fresh powder, and short lift lines. More than half also serve up lift-accessed gravity mountain biking and other summer adventures. Visit skiidaho.us for more details.
