Ice fishing

Don’t be afraid to give ice fishing a shot — it is relatively easy and inexpensive to get started, and catching big fish through the ice is an experience you’ll never forget.

HAILEY — West Magic Rod & Gun Club will host the 10th annual Ice Fishing Tournament from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 9 and 10 at Magic Reservoir. From Idaho 75 at mile-marker 92, go west 10 miles to get there. You'll be on the ice — rain, snow or shine.

The price is $10 per species — trout or perch — per day per person. A free lunch will be provided for participants at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at West Magic Resort. Non-participants will pay $10.

A grand prize drawing will be held during lunch, sponsored by Offgrid Survival Pro. Hourly raffle prizes will also be given out. Visitors can purchase raffle tickets at registration. 

Registration will start at 7 a.m. daily. To rent a hand auger, call 208-487-2571. 

