Ice fishing primer: Cold weather provides rare ice fishing ‘bonus spot’

I shouted a warning to my fishing partner Jon as the latest herd of tumbleweed stampeded across the ice toward us. After dodging and deflecting the brush, we laughed at our predicament. This was, indeed, a wild boondoggle.

In recent years, I’ve turned into a certified ice fishing nerd. So, when a rare subzero freeze opened up a window of opportunity—the chance to chase my favorite warmwater species through the ice—it was time to seize the day.

This trip had been on my radar for years. Our target lake definitely froze during Snowmageddon, but the roads were impassable. Last winter, it had about an inch of ice before mild temperatures arrived. This year, with a solid week below freezing, I was certain it would be fishable.

Still, we had to thread the needle. And the day I had available to fish it featured 25 mph winds, so we had no choice but to deal with marauding tumbleweed.

Wind gusts aside, Jon and I arrived at our destination no worse for wear. We tested the ice—always important, especially at a “bonus” spot that doesn’t usually freeze—and found it sufficient to hold us. We then set out to accomplish our long-held goal of catching bluegill and bass through the ice.

Bluegill are a popular ice fishing target in other parts of the country, but opportunities are limited in Idaho. Winter gills aren’t as active as they are in the spring and summer, but if you find fish, they can often be coerced into eating tiny jigs. Jon and I gradually worked our way over deeper water, and when we hit about 15 feet, telltale marks appeared on my Vexilar flasher.

“Got some activity near the bottom,” I called out. “And there’s a fish on!”

As I landed a feisty bluegill, our laughter echoed across the empty lake.

“We’re doing it, buddy!” Jon smiled. “Let’s stay on em!”

Over the next couple hours, we dialed in a productive strategy. We weren’t able to set up multiple rods, as the wind would have blown them across the ice (we were busy chasing runaway buckets and sleds as it was). Instead, we adopted a punch-and-run approach, drilling new holes, catching a couple fish and then moving once the bite died. Most of our catches were medium-sized bluegill, but Jon landed a couple largemouth bass and I caught two yellow perch. Bass are particularly crabby in the winter. Rather than racing to slam your lure, they stay hunkered down. But if you drop an easy meal right in front of them, they just might eat it.

Many experts say ice bluegill stop biting at dusk. Sure enough, as soon as the sun dipped behind the canyon rim, the fish disappeared.

On a whim, I drilled one last hole and sent my VMC tungsten nymph tumbling down. Within moments, a mark appeared near my lure. I felt the slightest bump and set the hook, which doubled over my ultralight panfish ice rod.

“I’m coming!” yelled Jon as he shuffled across the ice. “Looks like a good one!”

I eventually wrestled a 15-inch bass to the surface—the perfect exclamation point on our first-ever warmwater ice adventure.

The window for ice fishing bonus spots is usually small, and who knows when Mother Nature will give us another shot. But our trip was an awesome experience—and I’ll gladly battle gusty winds and pesky tumbleweed again for the chance at some rare ice fishing fun. Tight lines!

Note to readers: The author is an experienced ice fisherman equipped with proper safety gear. Anglers are not encouraged to ice fish on local ponds or venture out onto any ice less than 4 inches thick. Always fish with a buddy, drill test holes as you go, and err on the side of caution.

Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures and questions with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com, or visit www.tightlines208.com for the latest local fishing reports and upcoming class offerings.

