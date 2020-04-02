Hunting and fishing seasons continue with social distancing and travel guidelines

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game decided not to close any fishing or hunting seasons in response to COVID-19, and the department is providing guidelines in accordance with the Governor's orders to practice social distancing at least 6 feet apart, including while fishing and at access sites and boat ramps.

“Fishing lends itself to social distancing,” Fish and Game Fisheries Bureau Chief Jim Fredericks said. “In fact, for most types of fishing, general etiquette says if you’re fishing within 6 feet of the next person, you’re way too close.”

Lakes, reservoirs and streams are vast places where anglers can easily put space between themselves. During the statewide COVID-19 order, it’s extremely important that people recreating on the water make extra efforts to maintain social distancing at the access sites, boat ramps and in the parking lots.

Anglers are advised to launch boats quickly, minimize dock time, maintain space between people, and don’t gather in crowds.

“Please help ensure our boat ramps and other public access sites remain open,” Fredericks said. “Maintaining opportunities to enjoy outdoor recreation will depend on people doing it safely. Enjoy your time outdoors—responsibly."