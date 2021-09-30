Hunters: Please fill out your big game hunter reports

Idaho Fish and Game needs all big game hunters to help by taking a few minutes to fill out their mandatory hunter reports regardless of whether they harvested, or even if they bought a tag, but didn’t hunt.

You can help with effective wildlife management and do it quickly and easily on the new licensing system, or by calling 877-268-9365. The phone option is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week. Please have your hunting tag number when calling. If you don’t have it handy, you can find it in your account at gooutdoorsidaho.com, which has tag information on file (and you can file your report there, too).

If you plan to keep hunting, please remember everyone who bought big game tags must report so wildlife managers can get critical information needed for managing big game herds and proposing future hunting seasons. If harvest information is lacking, biologists have to err on the side of caution, which typically means more restrictive hunting seasons.