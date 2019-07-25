{{featured_button_text}}
Pronghorn

A pronghorn buck.

 COURTESY PHOTO

BOISE — Big game hunters who were successful in drawing controlled hunt tags for deer, elk, pronghorn and black bear have until midnight Aug. 1 to buy their tags, or tags will be forfeited.

To purchase tags, call 1-800-554-8685, visit idfg.idaho.gov/license/purchase-options or visit any Fish and Game office or license vendor. Controlled hunt tags not purchased by Aug. 1 — excluding unlimited tags — will be forfeited, combined with controlled hunt tags that no one applied for and made available in a second drawing.

The application period of the second drawing will run from Aug. 5 through midnight Aug. 15. Successful applicants will be notified by Aug. 25. Any tags not drawn will go on sale on a first-come, first-served basis at 10 a.m. Aug. 26.

Applicants who provided an email address received an email notification informing them of their draw results, and postcards were mailed to successful applicants by July 10. But it is ultimately the hunter’s responsibility to determine whether he or she was drawn by checking online at idfg.idaho.gov/tag/hunt/controlled/results.

