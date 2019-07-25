BOISE — Big game hunters who were successful in drawing controlled hunt tags for deer, elk, pronghorn and black bear have until midnight Aug. 1 to buy their tags, or tags will be forfeited.
To purchase tags, call 1-800-554-8685, visit idfg.idaho.gov/license/purchase-options or visit any Fish and Game office or license vendor. Controlled hunt tags not purchased by Aug. 1 — excluding unlimited tags — will be forfeited, combined with controlled hunt tags that no one applied for and made available in a second drawing.
The application period of the second drawing will run from Aug. 5 through midnight Aug. 15. Successful applicants will be notified by Aug. 25. Any tags not drawn will go on sale on a first-come, first-served basis at 10 a.m. Aug. 26.
Applicants who provided an email address received an email notification informing them of their draw results, and postcards were mailed to successful applicants by July 10. But it is ultimately the hunter’s responsibility to determine whether he or she was drawn by checking online at idfg.idaho.gov/tag/hunt/controlled/results.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.