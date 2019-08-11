BOISE — Hunters who were unsuccessful in the first drawing for big game controlled hunts still have a chance at more than 2,540 tags in the second controlled hunt drawing.
There are 1,123 tags for deer, 1,259 tags for elk, 127 for pronghorn and 34 for black bear available. A list of tags by hunt number is posted on the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s website at idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/controlled/2019-second-drawing.
The application period closes at midnight Aug. 15. To apply, call 1-800-554-8685 or go to idfg.huntfishidaho.net/login or visit license vendors. The application fee is $6.25 for residents and $14.75 for nonresidents for each species.
Results of the drawing will be available Aug. 22. Any tags not drawn after the second drawing will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis at 10 a.m. Aug. 26.
For information on rules and dates for specific hunts, consult the current big game seasons and rules brochure on the Fish and Game website.
Controlled hunts aren’t the only way to get premium hunts, and there is still time for hunters to apply for the second Super Hunt drawing. Species-specific Super Hunt tags allow you to hunt in any unit open for that species — general and controlled hunts. Enter for a Super Hunt tag as many times as you like.
The second drawing will be for two elk, two deer, two pronghorn and one moose hunt. One Super Hunt Combo entry will also be drawn, entitling the winner to hunt all four species — elk, deer, pronghorn and moose.
The application period runs through Saturday. To apply, call 1-800-554-8685 or go to idfg.idaho.gov/superhunt or visit Fish and Game offices or license vendors. Super Hunt entries are $6 each. Super Hunt Combo entries are $20 each. Winners will be notified by Aug. 20.
