BOISE — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game needs help from all big game hunters to fill out their hunter reports whether they harvested or not.
Hunters who are done can fill out their reports by calling 877-268-9365 or at idfg.huntfishidaho.net/login. The phone option is available 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Have your hunting tag number available when calling.
If you want to submit online but haven’t established an account, go to youtu.be/gWKdYt7j8O4 to see a video that will help you submit your hunter report.
If you plan to keep hunting, remember everyone who bought big game tags needs to report so wildlife managers can get vital information to maintain hunter opportunity and manage Idaho’s big game populations. The more accurate information Fish and Game has, the better job it can do setting seasons. If hunter information is lacking, biologists have to err on the side of caution which typically means shorter and more restrictive hunting seasons.
If you don’t report in a timely manner, staff will mail postcard reminders and do follow up phone calls which are labor-intensive and expensive. By reporting your results promptly, your license and tag dollars can be better used for on-the-ground wildlife management activities.
To see more details about why hunter reports are so important, go to idfg.idaho.gov/press/calling-all-archers-please-fill-out-your-hunter-reports-if-youre-done-season.
