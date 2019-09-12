BOISE — Deer hunters have a lot to look forward to this season, but standing in a long line waiting to buy a tag should not be on the list. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is anticipating high volumes of sales immediately before opening day on Oct. 10. Hunters can avoid the last-minute rush if they buy early.
For buying options for hunting licenses and tags, go to idfg.idaho.gov/license/purchase-options. Hunters who buy online or by phone should remember to allow seven to 10 business days for their tags to arrive. The license will be immediately available as a PDF.
Nonresident general deer tags sold out in late August, and fewer than 300 nonresident/second whitetail deer tags remained as of Tuesday. To see how many remain, go to idfg.idaho.gov/tag/quotas-nonresident. Be aware that it’s only updated once per week, so it may not reflect the actual number of tags available. Nonresident elk tags sold out in mid-August.
For details about Idaho's upcoming big game season, go to idfg.idaho.gov/press/2019-deer-elk-hunting-outlook.
