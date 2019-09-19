BOISE — As the weather starts to cool and fire conditions decrease, don’t be complacent about the importance of fire prevention and safety. Recreationalists continue to enjoy public lands during the fall — appreciating brisk mornings and warm afternoons — but the potential to start a wildfire still exists.
“We are still seeing wildfires make runs in the afternoon when weather conditions are prime, but the cooler temperatures are helping fire resources achieve a quicker containment,” Dennis Strange, Bureau of Land Management Idaho state fire management officer, said in a statement.
BLM Idaho state director John F. Ruhs issued a Fire Prevention Order to prohibit the possession or use of steel core/incendiary/tracer ammunition and exploding targets May 10. In general, be proactive and take precautionary measures while shooting by clearing all flammable materials and rocks away from the target area and make sure to have fire safety equipment on hand — shovel, fire extinguisher and/or water. Studies have shown that sparks from steel core/steel-jacketed fragments cause vegetation fires as much as lead core/copper-jacketed and solid copper jackets fragments. The order remains in effect until Oct. 20.
Before you head out to your favorite hunting spot, make sure your vehicle and trailers are properly maintained by ensuring the safety chain is not dragging, wheel bearings are well greased, and tires are inflated to the proper level to help prevent a blown tire. Sparks thrown from an improperly maintained vehicle or trailer can cause roadside fires without a driver knowing.
Finally, the devastating effects of an unattended campfire could last for many years. Take the proper steps to completely extinguish your campfire and any warming fires before leaving the area.
For more information on current area wildfires and fire prevention information, go to idahofireinfo.com or Idaho Fire Info on Facebook or @BLMIdahoFire on Twitter.
