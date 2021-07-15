Hunters, anglers and other recreationist's guide to wildfire season

Be prepared: If you’re going to have a campfire (where and when it’s allowed), have water and a shovel handy. Keep fires small and manageable, extinguish them completely before you go to bed, or leave your campsite. Make sure it is COLD before leaving the campsite. If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.

Do your part: If you see an unattended campfire, put it out, or report it by calling 911.

Check for wildfire activity before you go: Some areas can be closed miles away from the actual fire, including roads and trails, so it’s best to know before you arrive and find your area closed. To see the current fire map for Idaho and beyond, go to inciweb.nwcg.gov. You can also get more fire information and maps on Fish and Game’s Fire Information webpage.

Have an egress plan: When asked to evacuate, do so immediately, and know alternative routes to get home.

If you’re planning a fall hunt, give yourself options: Hunts are rarely closed due to wildfires for the entire season, but be prepared to access your hunt area through different routes, or hunt later in the season to avoid fire closures.