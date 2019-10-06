BOISE — Check stations are an opportunity for Idaho Department of Fish and Game staff to talk to thousands of hunters and see thousands of harvested animals. The goal is to get needed information, answer questions and get you on your way quickly.
Here are a few reminders to make your check station visit pleasant, quick and efficient:
If you have harvested game: Fish and Game staff will want to look at the animal, your license and your tag. It will save you and everyone’s time if the animal is easily accessible. It takes a few minutes to collect all the needed data, so feel free to shut off your vehicle and step out to stretch your legs.
Many check stations are management stations where the main goal is to collect data from harvested animals. However, staff also pays attention to any visible rule violations. Here are some common mistakes to avoid:
- Failure to keep evidence of sex — Even in either-sex hunts, the head or other evidence of sex needs to be naturally attached to the carcass until you get it home. In hunts with point restrictions, the antlers must accompany the carcass.
- Failure to properly validate your tag — Make sure the notches for the correct day and month are fully removed from your tag immediately after you harvest the animal. The tag must be attached to the largest part of the carcass.
- Failure to have a proxy statement that was issued with your tag — If you’re transporting game for someone else, you must have a proxy statement. Proxy statements are available on page 102 in the Big Game Seasons and Rules book, along with other important rules. Go to idfg.idaho.gov/sites/default/files/seasons-rules-big-game-laws-2017-2018.pdf.
- In seasons restricted to mule deer or white-tail deer only, proof of species must remain naturally attached. If you remove the head, you must leave the fully-haired tail attached.
Use caution when pulling into and out of a check station. Keep an eye out for hunters and staff walking around the station, and be careful if you are pulling out onto a busy highway.
