Hunter harvest was up for elk, mule deer and white-tailed deer in 2020 seasons

How it stacks up

The big news for the 2020 whitetail harvest was a spike in hunter success: Across all hunts, about 44% of whitetail hunters filled their tags in 2020, up from 38% in 2019. The number of whitetail hunters was also up just slightly in 2020 compared to the prior year, with an additional 1,223 hunters — or a 2.4% increase. All of this translated into hunters taking 24,849 whitetails in 2020, which was 15% above the 2019 harvest and almost even with the 10-year average of 25,145.

The 2020 whitetail harvest being only “average” in the context of the last 10 years says less about 2020 than it does about the decade of success whitetail hunters have enjoyed. In fact, the all-time harvest record of 30,342 was set in 2015, and seven of the top-10 harvest years for whitetails occurred over the last decade with no sign of waning.

Suffice it to say, whitetail hunting has been really good over this stretch, so much so that those top-10 harvests have become “average.” And it makes sense: Idaho’s whitetails are abundant and resilient, which means there’s a steady population of animals available to hunt, and Fish and Game offers long seasons, generous either-sex hunting opportunities, and sells an unlimited number of resident general season tags.