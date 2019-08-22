SALMON — First-time hunters still have a shot at getting into a mandatory hunter education course before the fall big game seasons begin.
An instructor-led hunter education course is scheduled in Salmon from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 9 to 13 at the Salmon Junior/Senior High School, 401 S. Warpath. It is designed for youth 9 to 14 years of age or anyone new to hunting.
People born after Jan. 1, 1975, must complete a hunter education course as a prerequisite to purchasing an Idaho hunting license.
Space is limited and advance registration is required. Go to idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education or visit the Salmon Fish and Game office, 99 Highway 93 N., Salmon.
