{{featured_button_text}}
Hunter education

This graduate received an Idaho Hunter Education Card and an orange beanie.

 IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME

SALMON — First-time hunters still have a shot at getting into a mandatory hunter education course before the fall big game seasons begin.

An instructor-led hunter education course is scheduled in Salmon from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 9 to 13 at the Salmon Junior/Senior High School, 401 S. Warpath. It is designed for youth 9 to 14 years of age or anyone new to hunting.

People born after Jan. 1, 1975, must complete a hunter education course as a prerequisite to purchasing an Idaho hunting license.

Space is limited and advance registration is required. Go to idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education or visit the Salmon Fish and Game office, 99 Highway 93 N., Salmon.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments