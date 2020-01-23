JEROME — Are you a safe and responsible hunter or trapper? Are you passionate about hunting and trapping ethics? Do you want to share your passion, knowledge and skills with youth and adults new to Idaho’s hunting and trapping traditions? If so, consider yourself invited to become a volunteer hunter or trapper education instructor.
To get started, Fish and Game will be holding a new instructor orientation class 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Magic Valley Regional Office, 324 S. 417 E., Hwy 93, in Jerome.
The orientation will outline instructor expectations, how to organize a class, select meeting sites, order supplies, and get students registered and certified. Potential instructors will also learn how to use the hunter and trapper education curricula and implement effective teaching methods and styles.
Often, potential instructors say they might not be comfortable teaching a class on their own. Don’t forget, there are opportunities to team-teach! Or, if committing to 15 hours to teach a class is too much, there are other opportunities to help teach a hunter education field day. Whatever the situation, we can provide options that best fit your schedule!
Truly, the heart of Idaho’s hunter and trapper education programs are the dedicated volunteers who provide the instruction and mentoring. Instructors help ensure that we continue our heritage of hunting and trapping in Idaho.
We encourage you to consider becoming a volunteer hunter or trapper education instructor today!
One requirement to become an instructor includes being fingerprinted and a confidential background check conducted by the State Department of Law Enforcement. To learn more about becoming an instructor, please RSVP by calling Volunteer Services Coordinator, TanaRae Alberti, at 208-324-4359 or by emailing her at tanarae.alberti@idfg.idaho.gov.
