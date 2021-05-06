How to cut firewood in a national forest

JEROME — Personal use fuel wood permits for the Sawtooth National Forest will go on sale May 14 for the Fairfield and Ketchum Ranger Districts and the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. Permits will go on sale May 17 for the Minidoka Ranger District. Fuel wood permits are $6.25 per cord with a four cord minimum and a 10 cord maximum per household.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Forest Service offices are serving the public virtually. While offices are not open, it is still possible to make arrangements by calling ahead for permits to be picked up curb side at the Ketchum Ranger Station, Sawtooth National Recreation Area office and Stanley Ranger Station.
If you need a permit mailed to you call the Ketchum Ranger Station directly. Please contact the office prior to arrival so they can have the permit ready. There are also several vendors who are selling the permits and are open daily, see list below.
The 2021 fuel wood season for the Sawtooth National Forest is May 14 through Nov. 30. Cutting fuel wood within a closure area is prohibited. Check on the alerts and notices pages of the forest websites for closure information.
“Please check this year’s fuel wood brochure and current motor vehicle use maps to make sure you are cutting in an area open to fuel wood gathering. This year all maps show areas open to fuel wood gathering in white along open roads.” said Sawtooth National Forest Firewood Program Manager Nelson Mills. “This year our Forest Service offices are offering contactless firewood permit applications, it is strongly encouraged to call the Ranger Station ahead of your visit to arrange a pickup time. Permit information can be given over the phone to speed up the process.”
Fuel wood permits are valid within the Boise, Payette and Sawtooth Forests.
Once the snow melts, permit holders are encouraged to cut wood early in the year because fire restrictions may impact the cutting season later in the summer. Early season fuel wood cutters are asked to use caution, avoiding wet muddy roads, where travel may cause resource damage. Fuel wood cutting is not allowed within riparian areas (adjacent to creeks and rivers).
Regulations for each forest are available when permits are issued. For additional information, contact the local ranger district offices, or the forest website. Check with forest vendors for weekend hours. Additionally, six local vendors are partnering with the Sawtooth National Forest to provide fuel wood permits to the Public. Contact those businesses for hours of operation.