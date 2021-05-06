How to cut firewood in a national forest

JEROME — Personal use fuel wood permits for the Sawtooth National Forest will go on sale May 14 for the Fairfield and Ketchum Ranger Districts and the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. Permits will go on sale May 17 for the Minidoka Ranger District. Fuel wood permits are $6.25 per cord with a four cord minimum and a 10 cord maximum per household.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Forest Service offices are serving the public virtually. While offices are not open, it is still possible to make arrangements by calling ahead for permits to be picked up curb side at the Ketchum Ranger Station, Sawtooth National Recreation Area office and Stanley Ranger Station.

If you need a permit mailed to you call the Ketchum Ranger Station directly. Please contact the office prior to arrival so they can have the permit ready. There are also several vendors who are selling the permits and are open daily, see list below.

The 2021 fuel wood season for the Sawtooth National Forest is May 14 through Nov. 30. Cutting fuel wood within a closure area is prohibited. Check on the alerts and notices pages of the forest websites for closure information.