How far does earth carry us each year?

A fellow astronomer friend of mine wishes his friends’ happy birthday each year by congratulating them on another 584 million mile journey around the sun. But how accurate is that?

Earth’s orbit is not a perfect circle, but rather an ellipse. An elliptical orbit’s average sun-planet distance is equal to half the longest distance across the orbit, known as the semi-major axis. Because earth’s orbit is only slightly elliptical, a good approximation to its circumference is twice the semi-major axis times pi (3.14159). That calculation gives the number my friend quotes.

However, a curious property of ellipses is there is no exact formula for calculating their circumference. At best, there are equations that yield approximate answers, to varying degrees of accuracy.

For a given average orbital distance, the more eccentric (flattened) the elliptical orbit, the shorter its circumference. Using one of the better approximation formulas gives a circumference for earth’s orbit that’s only very slightly less (583.96 million miles). So, to my friend’s credit, his number is correct when rounded to three digits.

But, he’s not off the hook just yet. What actually traces the annual elliptical path around the sun is not the earth, but the earth-moon system’s center of mass, which lies about 1,100 miles beneath earth’s moon-facing side. Earth’s center is about 2,900 miles from this balance point, orbiting it on an elliptical path 13.3 times per year. This lunar do-si-do adds significantly to the annual distance we’re carried by our planet.

Finally, the rotating earth swings us around its axis. That takes southern Idaho around a daily 18,300 mile circle.

Altogether, 584 million miles is a conservative lower bound on our annual mileage, but calculating the exact distance would be quite tricky, to say the least.

Next column: The stellar legacy of the Apollo 1 crew.

Sky calendar through Feb. 9 Planets One hour after sunset: Jupiter: WSW, very low One hour before sunrise: Mercury: ESE, extremely low (after 2/3) Venus: SE, very low Mars: SE, very low Moon: Near Mars 1/29. New moon 3:49 p.m. 1/31. Near Jupiter 2/2. First quarter 11:51 p.m. 2/7.

Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 208-732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.

