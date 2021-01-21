Hit the heart money shot at the 2021 Valentine 3D Shoot

FILER — The Magic Valley Bowhunters will host the Valentine 3D Shoot Saturday, Feb. 20 and Sunday, Feb. 21 at Copus Cove Arena in Buhl. Registration starts at 9 a.m. for the event.
Daily shoot fees are as follows:
- $15 per person, 12 and older
- $5 per person, 11 and younger
This is a fun shoot. Indoor shooting will be from a 20 lane shooting line. Shoot the course twice. Range for 11 and younger will be with the targets set at 25 yards or less. Food will be available in a heated seating area.
For more information, call Andrew at 208-749-1028, Brandon at 208-308-4267 or Larry at 208-308-4266. Emails to: magicvalleybowhunters.org.
Magic Valley Bowhunters is located at 1731 E. 3900 N., Buhl.