Hit the heart money shot at the 2021 Valentine 3D Shoot

FILER — The Magic Valley Bowhunters will host the Valentine 3D Shoot Saturday, Feb. 20 and Sunday, Feb. 21 at Copus Cove Arena in Buhl. Registration starts at 9 a.m. for the event.

This is a fun shoot. Indoor shooting will be from a 20 lane shooting line. Shoot the course twice. Range for 11 and younger will be with the targets set at 25 yards or less. Food will be available in a heated seating area.