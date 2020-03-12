Highlining coming back to City of Rocks and Castle Rocks parks

With the rise of popularity of climbing at the park, the City needed more protections, Keck said. The designation of a national reserve was granted on Nov. 18, 1988, and with that designation, climbing was not prohibited by Congress, but needed to be managed in keeping with the primary purpose of the park.

As the evolution of sport climbing occurred, highlining became popular in climbing communities in California and Utah, eventually migrating to the two Idaho parks. But highlining needed an assessment after the incidents in 2019. Highlining is an extreme form of climbing; the park determined it did not necessarily conflict with any policy or plan, but needed to be managed similarly to climbing.

Keck also estimated the annual costs of approved highlining; the greatest cost would be the administrative process and monitoring in the field. He estimated each submitted application would cost 10 hours of staff time — $250 — to make a field assessment and submit recommendations to the superintendent and an additional four hours — $100 — to monitor the activity and resources annually. Park staff do not anticipate more than three applications per year with a total cost of $1,000 per year.