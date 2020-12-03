High trout numbers continue in the South Fork of the Snake River

Rainbow trout, which are the biggest threat to cutthroat trout through competition and hybridization, continue to provide management challenges. Rainbow trout made up 43.1% of the trout catch, so IDFG plans to continue efforts to lower their abundance using the angler incentive program and other tactics.

Abundance surveys have been conducted near the Lorenzo boat ramp most years since 1987 to monitor abundances in the lower river. At Lorenzo, Yellowstone cutthroat were estimated at 1,260 fish per mile, the highest on record. The 10-year average for cutthroat is 407 fish per mile. The total trout estimate was 2,650 trout per mile which was significantly higher than the 10-year average of 1,889 trout per mile. Brown trout are doing well here too with 1,390 fish per mile, slightly under the 10-year average of 1,477 fish per mile.

The most important take-home message from these surveys is that trout abundance is high in the SFSR. The total trout estimate is higher than ever estimated at Conant, since 1982. Cutthroat appear to be doing fairly well, despite the continued threats from rainbow trout. Unfortunately, what’s good for one species seems to be good for the other, as rainbow trout continue to comprise a greater proportion of the population.