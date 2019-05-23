{{featured_button_text}}
Fishing

Fishing Silver Creek in the Magic Valley region

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ROGER PHILLIPS OF IDAHO FISH AND GAME

BOISE — Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kick-off to the summer camping and fishing season for many Idahoans. May is among the best months for fishing Idaho’s ponds, lakes and reservoirs. Some rivers will also be good for fishing, although many will be running high and cold with runoff.

Idaho Fish and Game personnel from each region have highlighted some of the best bets for anglers and tried to keep an eye toward places with good camping too. These spots offer a wide variety of fishing opportunities, and many are stocked with trout before the holiday weekend and well into summer.

To see the 42 fishing spots Fish and Game has picked, go to https://idfg.idaho.gov/press/heres-your-fishing-guide-memorial-day-weekend-and-beyond.

This is only a fraction of the great options anglers have for the Memorial Day weekend and into summer. For a full list of Idaho’s fishing waters, check out the Idaho Fishing Planner for locations near you or where you will be traveling this summer.

