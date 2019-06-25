Despite representing Roman mythology’s greatest hero, Hercules’ constellation is decidedly more obscure than the illustrious son of Jupiter (Zeus) himself.
The constellation’s brightest star Kornephoros (meaning “club wielder,” at the shoulder of Hercules’ upraised right arm, in mid-swing), just misses making the list of the 100 brightest stars in the sky. It’s outshone, for example, by every star in the Big Dipper save one. With such inconspicuous stars spread out over the fifth largest constellation in the heavens, it can be challenging to pick out.
My technique for finding Hercules is to look roughly one-third of the way from Vega (currently the brightest star high in the east at midnight) to Arcturus (the bright, reddish-orange star high in the southwest). There, you’ll find an asterism of four stars in the shape of a keystone atop a masonry arch, representing Hercules’ lower torso.
The reason Hercules’ constellation belies his prowess goes back to the ancient Babylonians, whose greatest hero was Gilgamesh. They saw Gilgamesh in the strikingly bright stars that the later Greeks interpreted as Orion, the Hunter — a relatively minor character in their pantheon — although mythologically the Greeks co-opted much of Gilgamesh’s exploits into Heracles’ legends.
With the sky’s brightest stars already assigned to other mythological figures, the Greeks were left with a chunk of sky relatively devoid of bright stars for the mighty Heracles (whom the Romans called Hercules).
It’s not all bad for Hercules, however. The Apex of the Sun’s Way (our Solar System’s direction as it executes its 240 million-year orbit about the galactic center) resides within Hercules’s borders, as well as two telescopic gems, the globular star clusters M92 and M13 (the latter being the brightest such cluster in the Northern Hemisphere).
Next column: Why can’t earthbound telescopes see lunar hardware left behind by Apollo?
