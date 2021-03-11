Henrys Lake hatchery staff gather nearly 3 million cutthroat eggs

ISLAND PARK — The annual giant spawning party at Henrys Lake involving thousands of cutthroat trout and a few busy hatchery staff is over and the results are impressive.

Shortly after Valentine’s Day, more than 925,000 eggs were gathered to be used for hybrid trout and more than 2 million Yellowstone cutthroat trout eggs were gathered and fertilized in about two weeks’ time.

The Henrys Lake trout spawning operation began Feb. 18 and is the earliest in the state, according to Idaho Fish and Game fisheries biologist Jenn Vincent.

This year, only six to seven hatchery staff were used for the operation because of the pandemic. In normal years, inexperienced staff are brought in for training and volunteers added to join the fun, 11-hour work days. Workers dress in waders, rain jackets and arm-length gloves.

“It’s definitely exciting,” Vincent said. “I know all of our staff are excited for it every year. Some of the staff, I only see them once a year because they are from other locations across the state. … Our volunteers really look forward to it.”