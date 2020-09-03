Hatchery highlights for September: Notable fish stockings around the state

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — Idaho Fish and Game has continued stocking fish during COVID-19, and despite this being an abnormal year, most of Idaho’s angling opportunities remain unchanged. Here’s a sampling of some places that will get generous trout stockings during September.

Panhandle Region:Antelope Lake – 500 Rainbow Trout. This is a scenic lake in a quiet mountain setting. A short distance from the town of Clark Fork, it is nestled in the forest north of the Clark Fork River.

Fernan Lake – 6,000 Rainbow Trout. A popular fishing spot 10 minutes from downtown Coeur d’Alene, anglers of all abilities can enjoy fishing from floating docks, miles of shoreline or from boats.

Smith Lake – 900 Rainbow Trout. Located north of Bonners Ferry, diverse fishing opportunities are offered here in a peaceful, forested setting. There is a Forest Service campground and picnic area nearby.

Clearwater Region:Campbells Pond – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. This is a scenic forest pond where anglers can expect solid catch rates. Good fishing can be had from the bank with several docks, including one handicap-accessible dock.