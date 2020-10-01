Hatchery highlights for October: Notable fish stockings around the state

BOISE — With so many fish stocked in so many places, it can be hard for anglers to sift through the stocking forecasts and records to identify noteworthy stocking events. To make it easier, Fish and Game hatchery staff have highlighted some stocking events for the month of October. Here's what they came up with:
Magic Valley Region
Blair Trail Pond – 2,000 rainbow trout. Located on Little Canyon Creek, this is a remote desert water surrounded by sagebrush solitude.
Burley Pond – 2,000 rainbow trout.
Freedom Park Pond – 700 rainbow trout. This trout pond was built with young kids in mind!
Lake Walcott – 24,000 rainbow trout.
Southeast Region
American Falls Reservoir – 42,000 rainbow trout.
Blackfoot Reservoir – 80,000 rainbow trout.
Edson Fichter Pond – 1,250 rainbow trout. This community pond is located in southwest Pocatello along the Portneuf River at Edson Fichter Nature Area. It features several docks and a trail for access around the pond. Limited development and the nature area provide a rural feel. Just minutes from downtown Pocatello, this site offers local anglers a convenient escape close to home.
Snake River – 31,950 rainbow trout. Stocking will occur at Tilden, Blackfoot, Firth and Shelley.
Salmon Region
Hayden Creek Pond – 600 rainbow trout. Here is a family friendly fishing area in the high desert along Hayden Creek. Anglers will find ample bank fishing opportunities and a dock for anglers with limited mobility.
Hyde Creek Pond – 400 rainbow trout. This small pond is surrounded by sagebrush. The open site and level terrain provide ideal bank fishing for beginning anglers and those who want to practice casting techniques.
