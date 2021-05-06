Hatchery highlights for May: Notable fish stockings throughout the state

BOISE — Fish stocking is in full swing as the weather continues to warm up across the state. About 420,000 catchable sized rainbow trout are headed to Idaho waters in May – nearly twice as many as April.
With so many fish stocked in so many places, it can be hard for anglers to sift through the stocking forecasts and records to identify noteworthy stocking events. To make it easier, we asked Fish and Game hatchery staff to highlight some stocking events.
Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free.
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.
Southwest Region (McCall)
- Cascade Reservoir – 87,650 rainbow trout. Among the largest water bodies in Idaho, this lake offers great fishing opportunity with abundant camping options in the surrounding area.
- Horsethief Reservoir – 35,000 rainbow trout. This reservoir has everything for a memorable fishing weekend—a beautiful lake in the trees, good fishing and camping. Camping is managed by the Treasure Valley YMCA. The YMCA manages a website related to camping at Horsethief Reservoir; to find updates and information related to camping, please visit horsethiefcampground.com
- Lost Valley Reservoir – 14,000 rainbow trout. This scenic reservoir offers anglers plenty of places to fish from the shoreline.
- Rowland Pond – 2,500 rainbow trout. Also known as Scout Pond, this small but pretty pond in the woods close to McCall provides good bank fishing in a peaceful setting.
Southwest Region (Nampa)
- Caldwell Rotary Pond – 900 rainbow trout. Located in a park-like setting with plenty of shade and lots of bank fishing opportunity for young anglers. A dock invites visitors of every mobility level to enjoy the fishing.
- Grimes Creek – 1,600 rainbow trout. In addition to hatchery rainbows, small to medium-sized wild fish are also found in this creek. It is best fished shortly after high water.
- Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond – 900 rainbow trout. Just north of town, this pond features easy access and productive fishing for bass and trout in a pleasant setting next to the Payette River. This is one of more than seventy waters designated as Family Fishing Waters in Idaho. These waters have been established to make it easier for families to go and enjoy fishing. The rules are simple and there are lots of fish to catch.
Magic Valley Region
- Camas Kids Pond – 1,500 rainbow trout. This is a small, scenic pond near Fairfield. The Centennial Marsh and Camas Prairie Wildlife Management Area are nearby and provide great bird watching opportunities.
- Cedar Creek Reservoir – 11,000 rainbow trout. Also known as Roseworth Reservoir, this is a remote trout fishery in high desert sagebrush. It has great shoreline access as well as high water and low water boat ramps.
- Little Camas Reservoir – 4,500 rainbow trout. The western gateway to the mile-high Camas Prairie, this reservoir can offer good trout fishing with solitude and snow-capped mountains. The area is known for wildlife and bird-watching. Primitive dispersed camping opportunities exist along the west and north shore; please respect private property postings.
- Little Wood Reservoir – 3,000 rainbow trout. This reservoir provides great trout fishing in an upland desert setting. Bell Mountain provides a scenic backdrop for memorable sunsets year-round.
- Thorn Creek Reservoir – 1,800 rainbow trout. This high desert reservoir feels quiet and remote, and it is generally uncrowded. It fills with melting snowpack from upland streams and is subject to drawdown as the irrigation season progresses. Rocky outcrops along the perimeter offer scenic fishing access points.
Southeast Region
- Bannock Reservoir – 1,000 rainbow trout. Located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex near the County Fairgrounds in Pocatello, this community park offers good trout fishing. Multiple docks provide fishing access around the 5-acre pond.
- Devil Creek Reservoir – 5,150 rainbow trout. This reservoir provides some of the best trout fishing in this region and is conveniently located right off I-15. Most anglers fish from boats or on the bank around the dam.
- Montpelier Reservoir – 5,000 rainbow trout. This reservoir is located in the hills east of Montpelier at 6,500 elevation. It has very basic facilities, but offers a variety of fish species in a peaceful rural setting.