For many anglers, ice fishing evokes the classic comedy “Grumpy Old Men”— the sport is a novelty of the Midwest, enjoyed by whiskey-drinking old-timers huddled in rustic (or even rusty) ice shanties.
Fortunately, this perception is far from true. Ice fishing is actually a fun, social and unique wintertime activity that can be enjoyed by anglers of all ages. It provides a good excuse to get out of the house and a challenging twist on traditional fishing.
“Ice fishing is a great solution for cabin fever,” said Joe Thiessen, fishery biologist for Idaho Department of Fish and Game. “It provides a really cool winter recreation activity that kids can enjoy. It also lends itself to experimenting with new fishing gear and techniques.”
If you have never experienced the wild fun of a good day on the hard water, don’t let winter turn you into a grumpy old man —grab your boots, bundle up, and get ready to ice fish!
Safety first
Safe fishing requires a minimum of 4 inches of solid ice. If there aren’t other anglers on the lake, drill test holes as you go to make sure it’s safe. It’s always best to fish with a partner or group.
As the ice thickens to 8 to 12 inches, many anglers take snowmobiles and even four-wheelers out on the ice. Losing a vehicle through the ice is an expensive disaster, so always exercise caution. Full-sized cars and trucks are better left on shore.
Southern Idaho’s popular ice fisheries usually have safe ice by January that remains fishable until March. Weather can make the season longer or shorter, so keep an eye on temperatures and local ice reports.
Gearing up
The gear required to go ice fishing is a barrier to entry in the minds of some anglers. But realistically, the only true essentials are an auger, an ice scoop, some rods and a sled to haul it all with.
The auger is key. Hand-crank models are available for less than $100, while power models start around $300. Short ice fishing poles are recommended, but fish can be caught on traditional rods, too. Ice rod/reel combos start around $15, so it won’t break the bank to build a small collection. Idaho ice fishing rules allow five rods per angler on most lakes.
“The guys people see in outdoors videos usually have a lot of high-end gear,” Thiessen said. “But you can do it with a hand auger, some warm clothes and a bucket to sit on. Put a chunk of worm on a Swedish Pimple, drop it to the bottom, reel it up a foot and you’re catching fish.”
Clothing-wise, wear layers and come prepared for wind, snow and sunlight reflecting off the ice. Full ski gear with an extra base layer and wool socks should keep you comfortable.
Other nice-to-have gear items include ice cleats, rod holders, a pop-up shelter, a propane heater, and a flasher (or fish finder for ice fishing). Once you’ve got the basics covered, these are good items to add to your Christmas list.
Fishing basics
In Idaho, trout and perch are the primary target species. Lures of choice include small spoons, tungsten jigs, and minnow-shaped jigging lures. Many anglers tip their lures with worms, cut bait, corn or other baits. With an array of rods out, anglers can offer a variety of options to hungry predators below.
“I really enjoy it because you can fish with multiple lines,” Jerome angler Skyler Shippen said. “It’s awesome when a wave of action comes through and there are fish biting on several rods at once. It gets pretty crazy — and there’s nothing better than pulling a huge fish through a small hole in the ice.”
As Thiessen noted, the most basic technique is sinking a lure to the bottom, reeling up a bit and occasionally jigging to catch the attention of fish. If the fish aren’t biting, experiment with different lures and depths, or move to a new spot. If nearby anglers are catching fish, stay put and try different presentations.
“I like to move around trying to mark fish with my flasher,” veteran ice angler Caleb Nichols said. “But once you start catching, it’s a good idea to set up camp and get some lines in the water — especially if you find a school of perch.”
Tackle shops often have specific ice fishing sections available during winter — a few lures to look for include the Swedish Pimple, the Salmo Chubby Darter and the Rapala Jigging Rap.
Stick with it
Ice fishing can be a lot of work. You have to haul your gear out to your location, drill and scoop holes, set up poles and constantly move around to jig lines, re-bait hooks and de-ice holes. The good news is that all the activity will help keep you warm.
On some days, the fish cooperate and it’s an absolute blast. On others, it seems they’ve all gone down for a long winter’s nap. This can be frustrating, but it comes with the territory — when fishing through small holes in the ice, even your best efforts will come up short sometimes.
“The spurts of action are usually followed by slow times,” Shippen said. “And for whatever reason, the bites are a lot more subtle than they are in open water. It’s tough, but the challenge is part of what makes it fun.”
The key to enjoying ice fishing is knowing what you signed up for. There are more variables than during open-water season, so set reasonable expectations. Chat with other fishing parties (you’ll find most of them aren’t grumpy old men) and see if you can learn some new tricks. And, like anything else, the more you go, the more confident you’ll become — and the better your odds will be of hitting that perfect day when you’re slip-sliding across the ice chasing bite after bite.
Top picks for ice fishing
Below are five destinations that are a good bet for fishable ice every year:
Magic Reservoir
Distance from Twin Falls: 56 miles
Target species: Rainbow trout, brown trout, perch
Scoop: Magic offers a good mix of angling opportunities, with solid numbers of keeper-sized perch and plenty of trout, including an occasional trophy rainbow or brown. There is access from several points along the north and east shore of the lake. Local anglers swear by the “Magic Sandwich” — putting a chunk of worm, corn and marshmallow on each of the three prongs of a treble hook or jig.
Contact: Call West Magic Resort at (208) 487-2571.
Carey Lake
Distance from Twin Falls: 66 miles
Target species: Perch, bluegill, largemouth bass
Scoop: While most ice fishing destinations feature trout, Carey offers perch, bluegill and bass. Its size and elevation usually make it one of the first lakes to freeze near the Magic Valley. Perch can be found in deep channels that run through the lake — 30 feet is a magic number for finding perch. Bluegill usually congregate on the west side of the lake. Bass are sluggish during winter, but they can be caught. Steer clear of the inlet on the east side — it usually doesn’t freeze and even if it does, it’s not safe ice.
Mormon Reservoir
Distance from Twin Falls: 70 miles
Target species: Rainbow trout, perch
Scoop: In good years, Mormon offers great trout fishing along with a handful of perch. The lake is managed as a put-and-take fishery by Fish and Game. After several down years, Mormon was hot last season. Reports from the summer indicated low catch rates — Fish and Game suspects many of the fish were harvested last season, which isn’t uncommon during boom years at Mormon. Ice anglers will likely find fewer and smaller fish this season.
Lake Cascade
Distance from Twin Falls: 209 miles
Target species: Perch, rainbow trout
Scoop: Lake Cascade is a popular favorite for ice anglers across the state. The lake is known for its jumbo-sized perch — the state record has been broken multiple times in recent years. Cascade also holds sizable rainbow trout. Most anglers use perch-colored jigs tipped with worms, maggots or cut bait. Cascade is tough to pull off as a day trip from the Magic Valley, but it’s a great place to spend a weekend.
Contact: Call Tackle Tom’s at (208) 382-4367.
Henry’s Lake
Distance from Twin Falls: 257 miles
Target species: Cutthroat trout, brook trout
Scoop: Henry’s is a long haul for Magic Valley anglers, but the chance to catch trophy-sized trout attracts fish enthusiasts from all over the state. Rainbow-cutthroat hybrids can reach 10 pounds or more at Henry’s, while brook trout can exceed five pounds. Small tungsten jigs tipped with worms, corn or Power Bait usually attract bites, although the trout at Henry’s can be notoriously fickle. The lake’s high elevation just outside Yellowstone Park usually makes it one of the first fishable lakes for ice anglers. It’s not uncommon to be ice fishing by Thanksgiving.
