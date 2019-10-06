HAGERMAN — Officials with the state fish hatchery have announced that, effective immediately, entry gates will close at sunset each day.
Over the last several years the gates have closed at 10 p.m., but due to increased vandalism and theft at the hatchery, the gates will now automatically close at sunset. Hatchery grounds will continue to be open to the public seven days per week from sunrise till dark.
“We realize that visitors have been able to remain on hatchery grounds after sunset in the past,” hatchery manager Joe Chapman said in a statement. “To protect the state’s investment in rearing fish for anglers, we need to start restricting access once it becomes dark.”
For more additional information, call 208-837-4892 or 208-324-4359.
