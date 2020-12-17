Habitat restoration the old fashioned way

Once the debris flows reach the stream they have a big positive influence on the habitat. Large pieces of wood, referred to as “large woody debris” by fisheries biologists, are important fish habitat because they provide areas for fish to hide from predators, feeding locations, a spot to rest on their upstream migration, and a variety of other positive changes to the fishes environment. Additionally, the large log jams created by debris flows slow down and redirect the flow of the river.

As stream flows are redirected because of large woody debris, deep pools are often formed which are important habitat for both juveniles and adults. Large woody debris also traps sand and fine gravel which would have otherwise been quickly flushed downstream. This is important in creating spawning habitat for native Salmonids which prefer relatively small gravels to construct their nests, or “redds.” It is also very important for young Pacific Lamprey which burrow into and live in fine sediments for 3 to 7 years before they migrate to the ocean.

The changes in stream habitat caused by debris flows and large woody debris can often be observed long after the wood that created them has been washed away. Over time, the finer gravels are washed away and the habitat quality is again reduced. But in landscapes like the wilderness of central Idaho there are always new debris flows making their way downhill where they will eventually create new patches of high quality habitat for the next generation.

