Grizzly bear illegally shot and killed in Idaho, Fish and Game says. Her cub died, too

ISLAND PARK — A female grizzly bear was shot and killed in a poaching incident in East Idaho last month, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

Fish and Game officials found the bear’s carcass lying partially submerged in Little Warm River near Island Park after they received a signal from the bear’s radio tracking collar indicating that it had died. It’s the third grizzly poaching in Fremont County since last fall. Previously, Fish and Game discovered the bodies of two male grizzlies that had also been shot and killed — one in late September and the other in early November.

Grizzly bears are still considered a threatened species in the continental United States, making it illegal to hunt them. Parts of Eastern Idaho are included in the Great Yellowstone Ecosystem, a designated recovery area for the species.

Officials said the female grizzly had been shot multiple times sometime between March 15 and March 23. The bear was found near the Pole Bridge Campground near Island Park. Fish and Game officers were able to locate the grizzly’s den, where they found a 6- to 8-week-old cub that had died.