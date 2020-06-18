Graffiti removed from Camp Rock, new pioneer name discovered

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ALMO — City of Rocks National Reserve park rangers removed graffiti from Camp Rock recently in an effort to restore some of the emigrant signatures — fingerpainted in axle grease in the 19th century— on the massive granite boulder on the California Trail.

Vandals spray-painted the popular historic site in late April.

While the graffiti itself was disconcerting, the removal effort revealed a potential new signature as a result of the washing.

A detailed plan created by park staff and led by assistant park manager Tara McClure-Cannon was presented to a National Park Service's conservator and a regional reviewer for cultural resources of the park to use the cleaning agents on the rocks. After reviewing previous plans and cleanups, and suggestions from others, McClure-Cannon decided upon three different cleaning agents to test.

"We took the darkest graffiti area, which was the black one that says 'Ghost, no flesh', and we did (applied product to) five, one-inch square tests, on it with (the) three different chemicals (Citristrip, Elephant Snot and Watch Dog graffiti remover), to see which one would react the best," McClure-Cannon said.

Canvas was laid on the ground below each area of graffiti-painted rock to ensure maximum capture of both chemicals and paint.