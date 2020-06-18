Graffiti removed from Camp Rock, new pioneer name discovered

ALMO — City of Rocks National Reserve park rangers removed graffiti from Camp Rock recently in an effort to restore some of the emigrant signatures — fingerpainted in axle grease in the 19th century— on the massive granite boulder on the California Trail.
Vandals spray-painted the popular historic site in late April.
While the graffiti itself was disconcerting, the removal effort revealed a potential new signature as a result of the washing.
A detailed plan created by park staff and led by assistant park manager Tara McClure-Cannon was presented to a National Park Service's conservator and a regional reviewer for cultural resources of the park to use the cleaning agents on the rocks. After reviewing previous plans and cleanups, and suggestions from others, McClure-Cannon decided upon three different cleaning agents to test.
"We took the darkest graffiti area, which was the black one that says 'Ghost, no flesh', and we did (applied product to) five, one-inch square tests, on it with (the) three different chemicals (Citristrip, Elephant Snot and Watch Dog graffiti remover), to see which one would react the best," McClure-Cannon said.
Canvas was laid on the ground below each area of graffiti-painted rock to ensure maximum capture of both chemicals and paint.
The chemicals were painted onto the granite with a thick coating using standard paintbrushes. It took McClure-Cannon's three-person team about 30 minutes to cover one graffiti tag before stepping back and allowing the chemicals to dry. The team then agitated the spots painted with a wire brush while washing the rocks, finishing the removal process.
McClure-Cannon made the point also to only use biodegradable cleaning agents to ensure the best environmentally safe removal of the paint from the rocks.
High school students spending the summer working with the park's Youth Conservation Corps joined in the effort to remove paint from the three graffiti-painted spots.
In addition, "our GoFundMe did really well," she said. "We got over $5,000 towards the (cleanup) effort so that is going to help offset the costs a lot."
McClure-Cannon also said she has only seen two bad cases of vandalism during her tenure at the park. These incidents are not common and she hopes the park doesn't see more it, she said.
"(Vandalism) is definitely something I am watching out for," McClure-Cannon said. "It is something we need to educate the public on...on ways to recreate within the park respectfully. Usually, the people in our parks are really respectful and care for them."
