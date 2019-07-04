BOISE — Gov. Brad Little’s workgroup on salmon and steelhead recovery met for the first time June 28 at the Idaho State Museum in Boise. The Idaho Conservation League’s executive director Justin Hayes participated along with about 20 interested stakeholders and lawmakers.
“We thank Gov. Little for bringing together community leaders to consider all options for developing innovative solutions — win-win strategies for salmon and steelhead restoration that are equitable, just, sustainable and prosperous for all Idahoans,” Hayes said in a statement. “We’re going to have to work together to bring healthy, wild salmon and steelhead back to Idaho in abundant numbers.”
According to the governor’s office, workgroup members include representatives from industry, conservation, sportsmen, state and local leaders and various other stakeholders. The workgroup will hold several meetings throughout Idaho to provide opportunities to share perspectives on salmon policy in Idaho.
Gov. Little directed his Office of Species Conservation to assemble a state working group to develop approaches to saving Idaho’s fish at the April 23 Andrus Center Environmental Conference at Boise State University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.