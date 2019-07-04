{{featured_button_text}}
Steelhead

Steelhead make their final push to the headwaters of the Clearwater and Salmon rivers during spring, which concentrates them in the upper tributaries.

 COURTESY OF ROGER PHILLIPS, IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little’s workgroup on salmon and steelhead recovery met for the first time June 28 at the Idaho State Museum in Boise. The Idaho Conservation League’s executive director Justin Hayes participated along with about 20 interested stakeholders and lawmakers.

“We thank Gov. Little for bringing together community leaders to consider all options for developing innovative solutions — win-win strategies for salmon and steelhead restoration that are equitable, just, sustainable and prosperous for all Idahoans,” Hayes said in a statement. “We’re going to have to work together to bring healthy, wild salmon and steelhead back to Idaho in abundant numbers.”

According to the governor’s office, workgroup members include representatives from industry, conservation, sportsmen, state and local leaders and various other stakeholders. The workgroup will hold several meetings throughout Idaho to provide opportunities to share perspectives on salmon policy in Idaho.

Gov. Little directed his Office of Species Conservation to assemble a state working group to develop approaches to saving Idaho’s fish at the April 23 Andrus Center Environmental Conference at Boise State University.

