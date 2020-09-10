Gnarly running at its finest: MotherStubber is Saturday at Centennial Waterfront Park

TWIN FALLS — The 2020 MotherStubber Gnarly Trail run is on, with a few modifications! After 2019’s rainy and cold iteration, this year’s temperatures are expected to be warm and sunny as participants run or walk a 20K, 10K or 5K race starting Saturday at Auger Falls. Runners will travel through some of the sweetest sage, lava rock, and canyon floor terrain in the West.