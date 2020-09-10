Gnarly running at its finest: MotherStubber is Saturday at Centennial Waterfront Park

TWIN FALLS — The 2020 MotherStubber Gnarly Trail run is on, with a few modifications! After 2019’s rainy and cold iteration, this year’s temperatures are expected to be warm and sunny as participants run or walk a 20K, 10K or 5K race starting Saturday at Auger Falls. Runners will travel through some of the sweetest sage, lava rock, and canyon floor terrain in the West.
Here are the modifications to this year’s race:
- No bussing from above the canyon will occur.
- All routes start and finish at the beginning of the dirt road to Auger Falls by the water treatment plant.
- Social distancing will be observed and practiced at the beginning of the event and each race start.
- Participants will start with masks and can take them off during the run.
- No packet pick up the night before, only right before the event.
- This year’s event is cupless. Bring your own water bottle or pack.
- No post event will occur due to the coronavirus as well as no times will be recorded.
- No timing will be recorded this year.
- Post snacks will be in race bags.
This year’s race needed to be modified to fit guidelines from the CDC and corornavirus pandemic.
“We had lower enrollment this year so we have to make some adjustments to justify the expenses,” Jaime Tigue, MaVTEC manager and race organizer said.
Race registration closed Tuesday but onlookers are still welcome to come cheer and watch the runners.
WHEN: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Start/Stop at the beginning of Auger dirt road by the water treatment plant
DISTANCES: 20K run/10K run/10K walk/5K run/5K walk
