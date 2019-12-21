BOISE — Shopping for a hiker, biker, hunter, angler or lover of all things outdoors this holiday season? There are plenty of Idaho companies that cater to recreation, and we found some of our favorite local products at all different price points.
Each of the companies partners with Tested in Idaho, which is an Idaho Department of Commerce campaign focusing on recreation gear created in the Gem State.
UNDER $25
▪ Speedy Sharp Tool, $11.95: This small sharpening tool makes a great stocking stuffer. The Meridian-based company says its sharpener can be used on “anything with an edge,” including hunting knives, fish hooks, ice skates and arrow heads. The sharpener comes in nine colors and has a customizable logo. Buy it online at speedysharp.com.
▪ Mini fish gripper from EGO, $19.99: This tool helps anglers hold up their catch without harming the fish. The gripper is lightweight aluminum and features a foam grip for comfort. Find it at egofishing.com.
▪ Energy bars from Kate’s Real Food, $19.99 and up: Power up with a variety of energy bars handmade in Victor. They come in six flavors and feature ingredients like dark chocolate, peanut butter, coconut and almond. Pick up a classic gift pack with one of each flavor (plus a mug or drawstring bag) or buy your favorite bar by the dozen for a few dollars more at katesrealfood.com.
UNDER $50
▪ Insulated coffee mugs and water bottles from Liquid Hardware, $29.95: Liquid Hardware promises its vacuum-insulated stainless steel bottles keep hot drinks hot and keep cold drinks cold. The bottles come in multiple styles, each with a different type of magnetic lid. Find them online at liquidhardware.com.
▪ Kids snow boots from Lone Cone, $29.99 and up: Keep kids’ toes toasty while they’re sledding or building a snowman. Boots from this Boise company are insulated, waterproof and feature nonslip tread. They come in three colors — pink, black and an evergreen tree print — and sizes 9 to 13. Buy them online at lonecone.com.
▪ Flip flops from Nuusol, $29.99: Lightweight and waterproof, these flip flops offer arch support and a contoured design. Plus, they’re easy to clean and come in a variety of colors. Find them at D&B Supply stores in the Treasure Valley or at nuusol.com.
UNDER $100
You have free articles remaining.
▪ Brambler gaiter from First Lite, $68: First Lite specializes in hardy gear for hunters, and these gaiters are no exception. They’re waterproof, all-season and come in two sizes and three camouflage patterns. Buy them at firstlite.com.
▪ Pursuit knives from Buck Knives, $55 and up: This North Idaho knife company’s Pursuit Series features multiple styles of hunting knives with stainless steel blades and nylon handles. The series features both folding and fixed blade knives. Shop the full collection at buckknives.com.
UNDER $500
▪ Hard coolers from Cordova, $149.99 and up: This Nampa-based company offers a huge range of hard coolers, from the portable “Side-Kick” to the 128-quart XLarge cooler. Each of the sizes comes in a variety of colors, including patriotic wraps and Boise State orange with a Broncos logo emblazoned on the lid. Buy online or use the Cordova website’s store locator to pick one up at a local business.
▪ Crash pads from Asana, $159 and up: Be there for your favorite bouldering fan when they fall — literally. Crash pads come in multiple sizes and colors and contain dual-density foam for cushioning climbers. They’re available online at asanaclimbing.com.
▪ Ghar jacket from Kryptek, $299.99 to $319.99: Lightweight and waterproof, this jacket makes a great insulating layer for hunters (or anyone who enjoys a nice camo pattern). When you’re done with it, you can fold the Ghar inside its own pocket for neat package that’s easy to store. Buy online at kryptek.com or find a brick-and-mortar location using the site’s store locator.
$500 AND UP
▪ Binoculars from Upland Optics, $750: Perfect for a day glassing for deer in the mountains or a morning birdwatching, these binoculars come with a carrying case, lens cloth and neck strap. They’re waterproof and fogproof for use in any weather. Find them online at uplandoptics.com.
▪ Fly fishing packages from Mondo, $498: Choose from three different rods and then customize your reel and fly line with these all-in-one packages that also include flies, nippers and more. Mondo’s gear is lightweight and rust-resistant so you can take it anywhere and keep it for years to come. Browse packages online at mondoflyfishing.com.
▪ Inflatable rafts from Aire, $2,999 and up: Aire’s whitewater rafts come in every size and color you could imagine with optional thwarts (cylindrical bolsters to sit on) for rafters who want a boost. Check out the 12 options at aire.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.