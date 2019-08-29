PICABO — Stocking of rainbow trout has been suspended at Gavers Lagoon at the Hayspur Hatchery near Picabo due to an upcoming rehabilitation project. Normally, the popular lagoon is stocked on a regular basis for anglers who like to fish in the Wood River Valley.
According to Magic Valley Hatchery Complex manager Gregg Anderson, the rehabilitation project will begin in early September and will be wrapped up in October. During this time, Gavers Lagoon will not be suitable for fishing, and the area will be closed to the public. The campground will remain open throughout the construction period.
You have free articles remaining.
The rehabilitation project will include dredging to increase the lagoon's depth as well as bank stabilization work to improve habitat around it.
For more information about the project and timeline, go to idfg.idaho.gov/visit/hatchery/hayspur.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.