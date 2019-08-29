{{featured_button_text}}
Gavers Lagoon

Hayspur Hatchery at Gavers Lagoon.

 COURTESY OF THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME

PICABO — Stocking of rainbow trout has been suspended at Gavers Lagoon at the Hayspur Hatchery near Picabo due to an upcoming rehabilitation project. Normally, the popular lagoon is stocked on a regular basis for anglers who like to fish in the Wood River Valley.

According to Magic Valley Hatchery Complex manager Gregg Anderson, the rehabilitation project will begin in early September and will be wrapped up in October. During this time, Gavers Lagoon will not be suitable for fishing, and the area will be closed to the public. The campground will remain open throughout the construction period.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The rehabilitation project will include dredging to increase the lagoon's depth as well as bank stabilization work to improve habitat around it.

For more information about the project and timeline, go to idfg.idaho.gov/visit/hatchery/hayspur.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments