Future-proofing Idaho’s recreation opportunities: Recreate Responsibly Idaho campaign returns in Summer 2022

BOISE — The 2022 summer season is expected to put additional strain on Idaho’s outdoor recreation resources. To address the ongoing demand, state and federal agencies in Idaho are launching the Recreate Responsibly Idaho (RRI) campaign for the third year. As Memorial Day weekend kicks off, RRI is a source for recreation resources to help preserve and protect Idaho’s unique outdoor recreation opportunities for today and tomorrow.

Why RRI?

Beginning in March 2020, with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, record numbers of in-state residents and out-of-state tourists flocked to Idaho to go hiking, biking, ATV and UTV riding, whitewater rafting, fishing, camping, hunting, and participate in other outdoor recreation opportunities. The increase put strain on recreation infrastructure and land management staff. Continued population growth and ongoing pressure on outdoor recreation facilities in Idaho is why it is critical to recreate responsibly.

How RRI will empower recreationists?

Recreate Responsibly Idaho 3.0 has launched on social media, including Facebook and Instagram. The Recreate Responsibly Idaho (RRI) website is updated with a quiz to test your recreation knowledge, provide boating tips, off-road trail guidelines, etiquette, campfires and how to enjoy the state. The website and social media outreach will help create a recreation community that supports Idaho’s responsible recreation.

What’s at stake? Over the past two years, a record number of recreationists camped at Idaho’s 30 State Parks and National Forest campgrounds statewide. Boating on lakes and rivers increased, as well as fishing and hunting. During this time, state and federal officials saw many incidents of poor behavior on public lands such as dumping trash, campfires left burning, and poor boating and trail use etiquette. This could decrease the enjoyment of the outdoors, lead to closures, or cause a wildfire that destroys the landscape.

“Idaho has been the fastest-growing state in the nation, so we expect new residents and visitors will be looking for places to play outdoors along with our long-time residents,” said Steve Stuebner, RRI campaign coordinator and outdoor expert. “Bringing all those users together with the same mission to preserve and protect Idaho’s world-class outdoors ensures we all can enjoy what we love about Idaho and be sure it stays the Idaho we love.”

The 2022 Recreate Responsibly Idaho campaign will present these new features:

A media campaign will work to engage outdoor recreationists via the Recreate.Idaho.gov website with digital, social, radio, and broadcast advertisements.

The Idaho RRI website invites outdoor users to take a fun and informative quiz about outdoor ethics and practices.

The RRI outreach team, which includes the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, Idaho Department of Lands, Idaho Department of Commerce, and Idaho Rangeland Resources Commission, has created new RRI social media channels on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. They will share information about outdoor issues on RRI social media channels every week throughout the summer recreation season from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

The RRI outreach team will work to share its resources with business partners and conservation partners to strengthen the message and expand its impact.

Issues that RRI will emphasize include the following:

Pack it in, pack it out. Pack out your garbage and everything you brought on your outdoor outing. Bring extra trash bags in case you encounter more trash to pick up.

Fire safety guidelines to ensure campfires do not pose a threat to Idaho’s public lands. Monitor campfire restrictions, use the designated grill or campfire ring, and completely extinguish campfires with water.

Rangeland issues such as remembering to close gates when you pass through in your vehicle, so cattle or sheep stay in grazing pastures and leaving guard dogs in the woods.

Being courteous on boat ramps, launch your boat quickly, and move out so the next group can access the ramp.

ATV, UTV, and motorbike safety for young riders (helmets are required for youths under the age of 18) and experienced riders.

How to find trip-planning resources for exploring Idaho through Visit Idaho, Idaho Parks & Recreation, Idaho Fish & Game, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Bureau of Land Management.

No fireworks are allowed on public lands and other fire safety tips.

Have more than one destination in mind when you head outdoors in Idaho. Campgrounds, recreation areas, and lodging properties are requiring reservations and are mostly full. Have a Plan A, Plan B, Plan C, and Plan D in mind before you go. You may not get your first choice.

Being courteous on the trails with other users and practicing good trail etiquette, such as the “Happy Trails” campaign in the Boise Foothills.

“Mind your wake” when boating on Idaho’s lakes.

Life jacket safety.

For more information, go to recreate.idaho.gov.

